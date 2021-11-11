Insider Selling: Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Director Sells 37,888 Shares of Stock

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International stock opened at C$104.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$100.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.04. Magna International Inc. has a 1-year low of C$76.07 and a 1-year high of C$126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of C$31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.50%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.25.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

