Insider Selling: Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MOH opened at $302.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.08 and a 1 year high of $312.52.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 143.3% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,732,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,376,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.88.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

