Insider Selling: nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells 122,266 Shares of Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $27.22 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.33.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LASR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in nLIGHT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,452,000 after buying an additional 80,026 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,097,000 after buying an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in nLIGHT by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.