Insider Selling: Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP Sells $16,983.00 in Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) EVP John F. Carmody sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $16,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Norwood Financial stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Norwood Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $655,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 19,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norwood Financial by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.