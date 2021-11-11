Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 70,044 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54.

On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.

On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative net margin of 36.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

