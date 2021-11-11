Insider Selling: Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Sells 70,044 Shares of Stock

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Miriam Aguirre also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $4,543,716.54.
- On Monday, August 16th, Miriam Aguirre sold 204,138 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $2,274,097.32.
- On Friday, August 13th, Miriam Aguirre sold 74,650 shares of Skillz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $859,221.50.
NYSE SKLZ opened at $11.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $46.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skillz by 309.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,603,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591,626 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Skillz by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skillz by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,791,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473,143 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,547,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Skillz during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,800,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.
Skillz Company Profile
Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Article: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.