Insider Selling: Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sells 2,697 Shares of Stock

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sherman Tuan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00.

SMCI opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $47.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.60.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

