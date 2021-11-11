Insider Selling: TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) VP Richard D. O’brien sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $4.49.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. Analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 156.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,408,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.