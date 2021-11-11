Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total transaction of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Deverell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Scott Deverell sold 500 shares of Transcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $47,880.00.

TRNS opened at $92.58 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.12, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.22.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 104,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $145,000. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

