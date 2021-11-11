Insider Selling: United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Sells 800 Shares of Stock

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Director Edward A. Odishaw sold 800 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:USLM opened at $134.00 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.30 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a market cap of $758.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. United States Lime & Minerals’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $440,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. 25.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

