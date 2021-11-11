Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
