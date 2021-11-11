Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 2,300 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $460,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.43 and a 52-week high of $216.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.69.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 15,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 18,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,009,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

