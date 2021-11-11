Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Sells 647,944 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Director Jason Mironov sold 647,944 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $47,643,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Mironov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Jason Mironov sold 1,591,191 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total transaction of $113,897,451.78.

On Monday, October 25th, Jason Mironov sold 42,880 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $3,002,028.80.

On Friday, October 22nd, Jason Mironov sold 26,194 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,834,103.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Jason Mironov sold 2,100 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Jason Mironov sold 156,363 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $10,685,847.42.

On Thursday, October 14th, Jason Mironov sold 196,315 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $13,355,309.45.

On Monday, September 27th, Jason Mironov sold 10,400 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $707,200.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jason Mironov sold 705,398 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total transaction of $48,157,521.46.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jason Mironov sold 415,193 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $28,266,339.44.

On Monday, August 30th, Jason Mironov sold 266,514 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $17,366,052.24.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $70.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,178.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.18. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $37.86 and a one year high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $588,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,470,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,856,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,477 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

