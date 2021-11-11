Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) PT Raised to C$218.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$188.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

IFCZF traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of $103.84 and a 1 year high of $142.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.78 and its 200-day moving average is $135.50.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.