Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.27

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.27 and traded as high as C$173.03. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.87, with a volume of 882,066 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$197.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$169.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

