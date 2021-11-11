Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.27

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$168.27 and traded as high as C$173.03. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$169.87, with a volume of 882,066 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$197.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$191.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$169.00 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

