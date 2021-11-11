Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 283.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Integer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Integer by 1,798.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $89.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

