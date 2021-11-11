Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

Shares of IAS stock traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.31. 8,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,094. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $16.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,058,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,232,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,086,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

