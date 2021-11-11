Integral Health Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $5,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RETA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,809,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,659,000 after buying an additional 753,356 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 749,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,139,000 after buying an additional 689,001 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,135,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,275,000 after buying an additional 651,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $184.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

