Integral Health Asset Management LLC Has $531,000 Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ardelyx worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Ardelyx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $1.18. 7,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,046,514. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Ardelyx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 99.11% and a negative net margin of 1,009.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

