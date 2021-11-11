Integral Health Asset Management LLC Invests $12.12 Million in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,119,000. Biogen makes up approximately 3.3% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,000,095,000 after acquiring an additional 97,239 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Biogen by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,385,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,830,000 after acquiring an additional 189,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.67. 7,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,190. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.08 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $453.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.95.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

