Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes $2.19 Million Position in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Precision BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,507,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,956,000 after acquiring an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 267.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 391,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 313,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 281.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,743 shares during the period. 48.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Precision BioSciences stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.66. 6,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,506. The firm has a market cap of $635.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 1.54. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DTIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

