Integral Health Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,432. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.58% and a negative return on equity of 128.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

