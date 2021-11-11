Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 988,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 553,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after acquiring an additional 44,722 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $126.78 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.48.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

