Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $92.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $52.26 and a 1 year high of $96.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.91%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,861 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth approximately $7,417,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

