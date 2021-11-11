Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.36 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.67. 2,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,166. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $52.26 and a 12 month high of $96.23.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.91%.

IPAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

