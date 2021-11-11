Intermediate Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)’s share price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.46 and last traded at $31.46. Approximately 325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.21.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ICGUF)

Intermediate Capital Group Plc is a fund management and investment company, which engages in the provision of mezzanine finance, leveraged credit, minority equity, and management of third party funds. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Investments, Capital Market Investments, Real Asset Investments, and Secondary Investments.

