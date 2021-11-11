International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Boosted by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $113.48 and a 12 month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

