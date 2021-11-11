International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 260 ($3.40) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210 ($2.74).

Shares of LON IAG opened at GBX 173.54 ($2.27) on Monday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.90). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 166.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The company has a market cap of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.54.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

