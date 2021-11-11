International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of IGT stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $30.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average of $23.32. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International Game Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744,706 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of International Game Technology worth $29,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

