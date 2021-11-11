Internet Computer Trading Up 3.6% This Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion and $402.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $47.71 or 0.00073608 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001544 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.50 or 0.00073279 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00097017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,692.95 or 0.07239707 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64,761.37 or 0.99905975 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00020188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 474,514,184 coins and its circulating supply is 182,065,119 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

