InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) PT Raised to C$19.50

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$18.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IIPZF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of IIPZF opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.30. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

