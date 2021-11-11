Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IIP.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.12. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.96 and a 52 week high of C$18.64.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Paul Bouzanis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.50, for a total transaction of C$1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 305,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,352,007.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

