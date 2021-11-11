Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.64

Shares of Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.64 and traded as low as $20.49. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 9,001 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VBF. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invesco Bond Fund by 150,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 21.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

