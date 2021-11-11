Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

