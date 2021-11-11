Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
