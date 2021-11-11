Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 185,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $253,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

