Invesco Ltd. Acquires 3,619,443 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 36.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,619,443 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $166,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 869.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,441,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,657 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,830,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 46.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,994,000 after buying an additional 1,087,806 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,289,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,274,000 after buying an additional 974,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,915,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,929,000 after buying an additional 900,302 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

SHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.29 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.