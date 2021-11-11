Invesco Ltd. Has $161.98 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102,502 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.34% of The Mosaic worth $161,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,003,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,326,000 after acquiring an additional 609,676 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,027,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 552,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

In related news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.40%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.