Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows Sells 47,210 Shares

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $25.53 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

