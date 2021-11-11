Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $153,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.92 and its 200 day moving average is $463.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

