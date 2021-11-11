Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.83% of Tyler Technologies worth $153,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,593,000 after acquiring an additional 552,491 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,074,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE TYL opened at $534.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $492.92 and its 200 day moving average is $463.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $549.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 139.82 and a beta of 0.66.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.
In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.23, for a total value of $97,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,414 shares of company stock worth $16,216,875. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
