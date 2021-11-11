Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 67,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.42% of Valmont Industries worth $171,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of VMI opened at $258.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.96%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

