Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has decreased its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years.

NYSE:OIA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

