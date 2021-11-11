Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.49 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.