Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MiNK Therapeutics (INKT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ: INKT):

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at William Blair. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/9/2021 – MiNK Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

INKT stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. MiNK Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

