Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Enbridge (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 45,225 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,768 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,276,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $958,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,678 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.80. 4,774,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,284. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $84.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.27%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

