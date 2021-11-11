Investors Purchase High Volume of Teekay LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.
TGP opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24.
Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.
Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile
Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
