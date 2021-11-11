Investors Purchase High Volume of Teekay LNG Partners Call Options (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,453 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,148% compared to the average volume of 287 call options.

TGP opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $17.24.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.97 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 40.35% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $108,873,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,868 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 431,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 314,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 164,800 shares during the period. 20.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

