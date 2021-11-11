Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Raised by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,440 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes makes up approximately 4.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.43% of Invitation Homes worth $91,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INVH. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426,060 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,312,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,366,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,102 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,707,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1,573.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,535,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,667,186. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.11%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.82.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

