ironSource (NYSE:IS) PT Raised to $15.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ironSource (NYSE:IS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ironSource from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ironSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

IS stock opened at $12.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. ironSource has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $55,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of ironSource by 175.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 15.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ironSource

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

