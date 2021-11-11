iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 742.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.57 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.99.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.