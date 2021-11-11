iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,578,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,511,000 after purchasing an additional 434,490 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,031 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.98. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.11 and a 52-week high of $107.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

