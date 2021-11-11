iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) by 5.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period.

IGF stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $48.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70.

