iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 551,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Comerica Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $243,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $466.54. 52,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,258,200. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $352.54 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.57.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

