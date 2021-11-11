iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 79,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $130.46 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.70.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

